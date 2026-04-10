Trade Aon PLC - AON CFD

What is Aon (AON)?

Aon plc is a global professional services firm providing a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. The company offers consulting, brokerage, and outsourcing services to help clients manage risk and optimize benefits programs. Aon's services include insurance and reinsurance brokerage, human capital consulting, and data analytics. It serves corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide, focusing on delivering insights and solutions to complex challenges. Aon operates through multiple business segments and leverages technology to enhance client outcomes in risk management and employee benefits.

Aon Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading as Aon reaches $314.19. Its intraday movement covers $306.72 to $321.55, accompanied by a daily change of -3.1787%.

FAQ: Aon (AON)

What is the current price of AON stock?

The current price stands at $314.19.

Does AON pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AON have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aon has an official regional office in the UAE, specifically in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is AON best known for?

Aon is most famous for its global professional services in risk, retirement, and health solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AON?

Commonly shown alongside AON: Amer Sports Inc, MYR Group Inc, dLocal Limited