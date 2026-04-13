Trade dLocal Limited - DLO CFD

What is dLocal Limited (DLO)?

dLocal Limited is a technology company specializing in cross-border payment solutions for emerging markets. It offers a platform that enables global merchants to accept local payment methods and currencies in regions with complex payment infrastructures. The company focuses on simplifying international transactions by providing localized payment processing, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance services. dLocal's technology facilitates seamless integration with merchants' systems, supporting e-commerce, marketplaces, and other digital platforms in expanding their global reach.

dLocal Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading developments, as Butterfly Network Inc. currently trades at $13.64. The intraday range extends from $13.03 to $13.73, encompassing a daily change of +3.125%.

FAQ: dLocal Limited (DLO)

What is the current price of DLO stock?

dLocal Limited's current price is $13.64.

Does DLO pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DLO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

dLocal Limited has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is DLO best known for?

The company is most famous for its cross-border payment platform for emerging markets.

What assets are typically shown together with DLO?

Commonly shown alongside DLO: Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF, Liontrust Asset Management Plc, LSE