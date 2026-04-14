Trade Asbury Automotive Group Inc - ABG CFD

What is Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)?

Asbury Automotive Group Inc is an American automotive retailer that operates a network of automotive dealerships across the United States. The company offers a wide range of new and used vehicles from various automotive manufacturers, along with related services such as vehicle maintenance, repair, and financing. It operates through multiple dealership locations, providing customers with access to both domestic and imported vehicle brands. The company also engages in the sale of automotive parts and accessories, as well as collision repair services. Asbury Automotive Group focuses on delivering comprehensive automotive retail solutions, including vehicle sales, service, and parts, to meet the needs of individual consumers and commercial clients. The company's operations emphasize customer service and the integration of digital platforms to enhance the car buying and ownership experience. Headquartered in Georgia, Asbury Automotive Group is recognized as one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States by revenue and dealership count.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, as Cable One Inc currently trades at $207.43. The price has moved between $200.25 and $207.48, with a daily percentage change of +0.8922%.

FAQ: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

What is the current price of ABG stock?

Asbury Automotive Group Inc's current price is $207.43.

Does ABG pay dividends?

Asbury Automotive Group Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ABG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Asbury Automotive Group Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is ABG best known for?

Asbury Automotive Group Inc is most famous for its automotive retail dealership services.

What assets are typically shown together with ABG?

Commonly shown alongside ABG: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., Codan Limited, Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF