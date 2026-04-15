Trade Codan Limited - CDAau CFD

What is Codan Limited (CDAau)?

Codan Limited is an Australian technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of communications, metal detection, and mining technology products. The company serves markets including defense, security, humanitarian, and resource exploration sectors. Codan's product portfolio includes radio communications equipment, metal detectors, and advanced mining technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency and safety. The company focuses on innovation and engineering excellence to develop solutions that meet the demanding requirements of its customers. Codan operates globally, supplying equipment and services that support critical communications and resource detection in challenging environments.

Codan Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with Codan Limited trading at A$33.994. It has shifted within a range from A$33.7461 to A$35.1148, showing a daily change of -0.5275%.

FAQ: Codan Limited (CDAau)

What is the current price of CDAau stock?

The last price is A$33.994.

Does CDAau pay dividends?

Codan Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CDAau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Codan Limited does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is CDAau best known for?

The company is most famous for its communications equipment and metal detection products.

What assets are typically shown together with CDAau?

Commonly shown alongside CDAau: Critical Metals Corp, Citizens Financial, James Halstead PLC