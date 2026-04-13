Trade Citizens Financial Group - CFG CFD

What is Citizens Financial (CFG)?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services primarily in the United States. The company’s offerings include deposit accounts, mortgage lending, commercial loans, and wealth management services. Citizens Financial serves individuals, small businesses, and middle-market companies through a network of branches and digital platforms. It operates in various regions across the U.S., focusing on community banking and customer service. The company emphasizes financial solutions that support consumer and business banking needs. Citizens Financial is recognized as a regional bank with a diversified portfolio of banking products and services.

Citizens Financial Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price action, with Citizens Financial currently at $64.06. Price has oscillated between $63.23 and $63.93, reflecting a daily change of -0.3586%.

FAQ: Citizens Financial (CFG)

What is the current price of CFG stock?

Citizens Financial's last price is $64.06.

Does CFG pay dividends?

Citizens Financial pays dividends to shareholders.

Does CFG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Citizens Financial has a registered presence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is CFG best known for?

Citizens Financial is most famous for its retail and commercial banking services.

What assets are typically shown together with CFG?

Commonly shown alongside CFG: MTU AERO ENGINES NA O.N., Denison Mines Corp, IDP Education Limited