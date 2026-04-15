Trade IDP Education Limited - IELau CFD

What is IDP Education Limited (IELau)?

IDP Education Limited is an international education services company specializing in student placement and English language testing. It assists students in pursuing higher education opportunities abroad, primarily in countries such as Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates a global network of offices and partners with educational institutions to facilitate admissions and provide counseling services. It is also a co-owner of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), a widely recognized English proficiency test. IDP Education supports students through various stages of the application process, including course selection, visa assistance, and pre-departure guidance. The company plays a significant role in the international education sector by connecting students with academic institutions worldwide.

IDP Education Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time price action, with IDP Education Limited at A$3.62. The intraday spread is from A$3.57 to A$3.69, marking a daily percentage change of -0.2786%.

FAQ: IDP Education Limited (IELau)

What is the current price of IELau stock?

Currently, the price is A$3.62.

Does IELau pay dividends?

IDP Education Limited distributes dividends to investors.

Does IELau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IDP Education Limited does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is IELau best known for?

The company is most famous for its international education services and student placement.

What assets are typically shown together with IELau?

Commonly shown alongside IELau: Kaspi.KZ JSC - ADR, Compass Therapeutics, Inc., Intuit