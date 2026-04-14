Trade NIQ Global Intelligence plc - NIQ CFD

What is NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NIQ)?

NIQ Global Intelligence plc is a global information services company specializing in market research, data analytics, and consumer insights. It provides data-driven solutions to businesses across various industries to support decision-making, marketing strategies, and performance measurement. NIQ collects and analyzes data related to consumer behavior, retail sales, and market trends using advanced technologies and methodologies. The company’s services include syndicated research, custom analytics, and consulting aimed at enhancing clients’ understanding of market dynamics. NIQ operates internationally, serving clients in sectors such as consumer packaged goods, retail, healthcare, and financial services, contributing to informed business strategies.

NIQ Global Intelligence plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price fluctuations as Ionos SE trades around $10.76. Today’s trading range extends from $10.45 to $10.95, with a daily movement of +0.2836%.

FAQ: NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NIQ)

What is the current price of NIQ stock?

NIQ Global Intelligence plc shares are trading at $10.76.

Does NIQ pay dividends?

NIQ Global Intelligence plc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NIQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NIQ Global Intelligence plc maintains a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is NIQ best known for?

NIQ Global Intelligence plc is most famous for its market research and consumer intelligence services.

What assets are typically shown together with NIQ?

Commonly shown alongside NIQ: SharpLink Gaming Inc., Five Point Holdings LLC, Gran Tierra Energy Inc