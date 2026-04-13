Trade Five Point Holdings LLC - FPH CFD

What is Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)?

Five Point Holdings LLC is a real estate development company specializing in master-planned communities and mixed-use developments. The company focuses on creating residential, commercial, and retail spaces that integrate sustainable design principles and community-oriented amenities. Its projects often emphasize environmental stewardship, including the preservation of open spaces and the incorporation of energy-efficient infrastructure. Five Point Holdings operates primarily in regions with significant growth potential, aiming to address housing demand through thoughtfully designed neighborhoods. The company collaborates with local governments, contractors, and various stakeholders to ensure compliance with zoning regulations and community standards. Its portfolio includes a variety of housing types, such as single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments, catering to diverse demographic groups. Five Point Holdings also engages in land acquisition and entitlement processes to facilitate long-term development strategies. The company’s approach reflects broader trends in urban planning that prioritize walkability, accessibility, and integration with natural surroundings.

Five Point Holdings LLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Afya Ltd trades at $5.05. The price range for today lies between $4.8 and $4.95, with a daily change of +0.611%.

FAQ: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

What is the current price of FPH stock?

The last recorded price is $5.05.

Does FPH pay dividends?

Five Point Holdings LLC does not pay dividends.

Does FPH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is FPH best known for?

It is most famous for developing residential communities and real estate projects.

What assets are typically shown together with FPH?

Commonly shown alongside FPH: Applied, iShares Msci Europe Consumer Discretionary Sector UCITS ETF, Bank of Marin Bancorp