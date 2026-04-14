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Trade NexGen Energy Ltd - NXE CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:47:50
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0734
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close11.8283
Open11.8783
1-Year ChangeN/A
Day's Range11.7283 - 11.9683

Trade NexGen Energy Ltd - NXE CFD

What is NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)?

NexGen Energy Ltd is a uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects. The company engages in exploration activities, including geological mapping, drilling, and resource estimation, to identify and define uranium deposits. NexGen Energy Ltd aims to develop its projects to support the nuclear energy sector by providing uranium as a fuel source. The company operates in regions with significant uranium mineralization and adheres to environmental and regulatory standards in its exploration and development processes. Its strategic objectives include advancing projects through technical studies and permitting to enable potential future mining operations within the nuclear fuel supply chain.

NexGen Energy Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity; Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. is currently at $11.9817. The day's trading has seen a low of $11.7183 and a high of $12.0783, resulting in a +0.5077% change.

FAQ: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

What is the current price of NXE stock?

NexGen Energy Ltd is currently trading at $11.9817.

Does NXE pay dividends?

NexGen Energy Ltd does not distribute dividends.

Does NXE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NexGen Energy Ltd operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is NXE best known for?

The company is most famous for its uranium exploration and development projects.

What assets are typically shown together with NXE?

Commonly shown alongside NXE: Five Point Holdings LLC, Camden Property Trust, Becton

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