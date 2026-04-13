Trade Becton Dickinson - BDX CFD

What is Becton (BDX)?

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents. Its products support healthcare providers in areas such as medication management, infection prevention, diagnostics, and surgical procedures. BD serves hospitals, laboratories, and research institutions worldwide. The company invests in innovation to improve medical outcomes and enhance healthcare delivery. Its product portfolio includes needles and syringes, diagnostic systems, and biosciences tools. BD operates manufacturing and research facilities internationally and emphasizes quality and safety in its operations. It is a significant contributor to the medical technology industry.

Becton Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session’s activity, with Becton currently at $154.26. The intraday trading range covers $152.13 to $153.91, with a daily percentage change of -0.2793%.

FAQ: Becton (BDX)

What is the current price of BDX stock?

Becton's current price is $154.26.

Does BDX pay dividends?

Becton pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BDX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Becton has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is BDX best known for?

Becton is most famous for its medical devices and diagnostic equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with BDX?

Commonly shown alongside BDX: Synaptics Inc, Olympic Steel Inc, Home Depot