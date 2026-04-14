Trade Home Depot Inc/The - HD CFD

What is Home Depot (HD)?

The Home Depot, Inc. is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, supplying tools, construction products, appliances, and services. Founded in the late 1970s, the company operates a chain of big-box stores across North America. Home Depot serves both professional contractors and do-it-yourself customers. Its product offerings include building materials, home improvement supplies, lawn and garden products, and decor items. The company emphasizes customer service and a wide selection of merchandise to support home renovation and maintenance projects.

Home Depot Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the market's intraday activity, with Home Depot at $342.38. Prices have moved within a range from $337.95 to $342.34, with a daily change of +0.3373%.

FAQ: Home Depot (HD)

What is the current price of HD stock?

Home Depot's current stock price is $342.38.

Does HD pay dividends?

Home Depot pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Home Depot has no official regional office in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is HD best known for?

Home Depot is most famous for its home improvement and construction products.

What assets are typically shown together with HD?

Commonly shown alongside HD: Definium Therapeutics Inc, Develop Global Ltd, Corebridge Financial Inc