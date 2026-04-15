Trade Navigator Global Investments - NGIau CFD

What is Navigator Global Investments (NGIau)?

Navigator Global Investments is an investment management company that provides a range of financial products and services to institutional and retail clients. The company specializes in managing diversified investment portfolios across asset classes including equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. Navigator Global Investments employs research-driven strategies and risk management practices to achieve client investment objectives. The company offers investment funds, managed accounts, and advisory services tailored to different investor profiles. It operates within the financial services industry, focusing on portfolio management, asset allocation, and investment analysis. Navigator Global Investments aims to deliver long-term value through disciplined investment processes and market expertise. The company is structured to support investment solutions across various geographic regions and sectors.

Navigator Global Investments Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Navigator Global Investments sits at A$2.1422. Its intraday movement ranges between A$2.1278 and A$2.2277, with a daily change of +0.4678%.

FAQ: Navigator Global Investments (NGIau)

What is the current price of NGIau stock?

Navigator Global Investments is currently priced at A$2.1422.

Does NGIau pay dividends?

Navigator Global Investments pays dividends to shareholders.

Does NGIau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Navigator Global Investments does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is NGIau best known for?

The company is most famous for its investment management services.

What assets are typically shown together with NGIau?

Commonly shown alongside NGIau: Caterpillar, Lufax Holding Ltd, National Retail Prop