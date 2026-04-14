Trade Lufax Holding Ltd - LU CFD

What is Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)?

Lufax Holding Ltd is a Chinese financial technology company specializing in wealth management and consumer finance services. Established as part of the Ping An Group, it operates an online platform that connects investors with borrowers, facilitating peer-to-peer lending and other financial products. The company leverages technology to provide a range of financial services, including asset management, loans, and insurance brokerage. It serves individual and institutional clients, aiming to enhance access to financial products through digital means. Lufax Holding Ltd is recognized for integrating advanced data analytics and risk management systems to improve lending decisions and customer experience. Its operations encompass both retail and corporate finance sectors, contributing to the broader fintech ecosystem in China. The company plays a significant role in promoting financial inclusion by offering alternative financing solutions outside traditional banking channels. It maintains regulatory compliance within the evolving financial landscape, adapting to changes in policy and market conditions. Lufax Holding Ltd continues to develop its technological infrastructure to support scalable and secure financial services.

Lufax Holding Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Lufax Holding Ltd holding steady at $1.996. During today’s session, the price has oscillated between $1.874 and $1.974, registering a daily change of +4.7771%.

FAQ: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

What is the current price of LU stock?

Lufax Holding Ltd is trading at $1.996.

Does LU pay dividends?

Lufax Holding Ltd does not pay dividends.

Does LU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lufax Holding Ltd has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is LU best known for?

The company is most famous for its online wealth management and peer-to-peer lending services.

What assets are typically shown together with LU?

Commonly shown alongside LU: Primis Financial Corp, Aurizon Holdings, Unisys Corp