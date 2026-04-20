Trade Unisys Corp - UIS CFD

What is Unisys Corp (UIS)?

Unisys Corporation is an information technology company that provides IT services, software, and technology solutions. The company specializes in cloud computing, cybersecurity, digital workplace services, and application modernization. Unisys serves clients across various industries including government, financial services, and transportation. Its offerings include consulting, managed services, and technology integration aimed at improving operational efficiency and security. The company develops proprietary software platforms and delivers outsourced IT services to support enterprise digital transformation. Unisys operates globally, focusing on innovation in IT infrastructure and security solutions. It competes in the technology services sector, addressing complex IT challenges through a combination of technology and expertise. The company maintains compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements in its service delivery.

Unisys Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest price movements, as Unisys Corp trades at $2.6059. Intraday levels have spanned from $2.5141 to $2.6041, with a daily change of +0.7831%.

FAQ: Unisys Corp (UIS)

What is the current price of UIS stock?

The current price stands at $2.6059.

Does UIS pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does UIS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Unisys Corp has no official regional office in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is UIS best known for?

Unisys Corp is most famous for its IT services and consulting solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with UIS?

Commonly shown alongside UIS: Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TT Electronics plc, RING ENERGY ORD