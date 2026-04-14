Trade Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - 4183 CFD

What is Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (4183)?

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is a Japanese chemical company involved in the manufacture and sale of chemical products and materials. Its business segments include basic chemicals, performance materials, and health care products. Mitsui Chemicals supplies materials used in automotive, packaging, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company emphasizes research and development to create innovative solutions addressing environmental and societal challenges. Mitsui Chemicals operates internationally, maintaining production facilities and sales offices worldwide. It focuses on sustainable growth through technological advancement and strategic partnerships.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading with Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. currently priced at ¥1954. Throughout the day, it has varied between ¥1939.9 and ¥1970.7, marking a daily percentage change of -0.1388%.

FAQ: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (4183)

What is the current price of 4183 stock?

The last traded price is ¥1954.

Does 4183 pay dividends?

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4183 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. does not maintain a regional office in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is 4183 best known for?

The company is most famous for its chemical products used in automotive and packaging industries.

What assets are typically shown together with 4183?

Commonly shown alongside 4183: SanDisk Corp, AFRY AB, Owens Corning