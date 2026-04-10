Trade Mission Produce Inc - AVO CFD

What is Mission Produce Inc (AVO)?

Mission Produce Inc is a company specializing in the production, distribution, and marketing of avocados. It operates through various segments including growing, sourcing, and selling fresh avocados primarily in the United States, Mexico, and other international markets. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that encompasses farming, packing, and distribution, aiming to provide consistent quality and supply of avocados. Mission Produce serves retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers, leveraging its global footprint to meet demand across different regions. The company is also involved in research and development activities to improve avocado cultivation and post-harvest handling processes. Its operations emphasize sustainability and environmental stewardship, focusing on water conservation and responsible farming practices. Mission Produce plays a significant role in the fresh produce industry, particularly in the avocado market, contributing to the availability of this fruit year-round.

Mission Produce Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Mission Produce Inc currently at $14.82. Throughout the session, it has fluctuated between $14.22 and $14.75, reflecting a daily move of +0.4093%.

FAQ: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)

What is the current price of AVO stock?

Mission Produce Inc's current price stands at $14.82.

Does AVO pay dividends?

Mission Produce Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AVO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mission Produce Inc operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is AVO best known for?

The company is most famous for supplying fresh avocados to global markets.

What assets are typically shown together with AVO?

Commonly shown alongside AVO: Harley-Davidson, Constellation Energy Corporation, Signify