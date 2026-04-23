Trade Harley Davidson - HOG CFD

What is Harley-Davidson (HOG)?

Harley-Davidson is an iconic American manufacturer of motorcycles, known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in the early 20th century, the company has developed a strong brand identity associated with motorcycle culture and lifestyle. Harley-Davidson designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, parts, accessories, and branded merchandise worldwide. Its product lineup includes a range of models catering to different riding styles and preferences. The company also operates a network of dealerships and provides financing and insurance services. Harley-Davidson has expanded into electric motorcycle development and continues to innovate within the two-wheeler market. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it remains a significant figure in the motorcycle industry.

Harley-Davidson Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Harley-Davidson priced at $23.32. The price range for today extends from $22.76 to $23.56, accompanied by a daily change of +2.1062%.

FAQ: Harley-Davidson (HOG)

What is the current price of HOG stock?

The current price is $23.32.

Does HOG pay dividends?

Harley-Davidson pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does HOG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Harley-Davidson has a registered presence in the UAE with a showroom in Dubai.

What is HOG best known for?

Harley-Davidson is most famous for manufacturing heavyweight motorcycles.

What assets are typically shown together with HOG?

Commonly shown alongside HOG: Orion SA, Nichols PLC, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc