Trade Orion SA - OEC CFD

What is Orion SA (OEC)?

Orion SA is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Headquartered in Finland, the company operates in various therapeutic areas including central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Orion SA's business encompasses prescription pharmaceuticals, self-care products, and animal health. The company engages in research and development activities aimed at creating innovative medicines and improving existing treatments. Orion SA also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to enhance its product portfolio. Its operations extend internationally, serving markets across Europe and other regions. The company maintains a focus on sustainable practices and adherence to regulatory standards within the pharmaceutical industry.

Orion SA Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity in Orion SA, with the price fluctuating between $6.71 and $7.13. The instrument is trading at $6.92, showing a daily change of +0.7133%.

FAQ: Orion SA (OEC)

What is the current price of OEC stock?

The current price is $6.92.

Does OEC pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OEC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Orion SA operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the country.

What is OEC best known for?

The company is most famous for its pharmaceutical and chemical products.

What assets are typically shown together with OEC?

Commonly shown alongside OEC: Vanguard USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., Adams Diversified Equity Fund I