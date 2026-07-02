Trade Louisiana-Pacific Corp - LPX

What is Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is an American company engaged in the manufacture of building materials. Its product offerings include engineered wood products such as oriented strand board (OSB), siding, roofing, and other construction materials used in residential and commercial building applications. The company focuses on sustainable forestry practices and innovative manufacturing techniques to produce durable and environmentally responsible products. Louisiana-Pacific serves customers across North America, including builders, contractors, and retailers. Its engineered wood products are designed to provide strength, moisture resistance, and energy efficiency in construction projects. The company invests in research and development to enhance product performance and meet evolving building codes and standards. Louisiana-Pacific's operations encompass timber harvesting, manufacturing facilities, and distribution networks that support its position in the building materials industry.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics with Louisiana-Pacific Corp at $78.64. It has moved from $77.7 to $81.05 during the session, reflecting a daily change of -0.7374%.

FAQ: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

What is the current price of LPX stock?

Louisiana-Pacific Corp's current price is $78.64.

Does LPX pay dividends?

Louisiana-Pacific Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LPX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Louisiana-Pacific Corp operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is LPX best known for?

Louisiana-Pacific Corp is most famous for manufacturing engineered wood products.

What assets are typically shown together with LPX?

Commonly shown alongside LPX: Merck - EUR, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., iShares MSCI Qatar ETF