HomeMarkets overviewSharesLincoln National

Trade Lincoln National - LNC CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-06-29T19:47:28+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021485 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02149%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000738 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00074%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close36.65
Open36.68
1-Year Change11.63%
Day's Range36.27 - 36.75

Trade Lincoln National - LNC

What is Lincoln National (LNC)?

Lincoln National Corporation is a financial services company that provides a range of insurance, retirement, and investment products and services. The company operates through segments including annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and group protection. Lincoln National serves individual and institutional clients, offering solutions designed to help manage wealth, protect income, and plan for retirement. The company focuses on delivering financial security through its product offerings and advisory services. It maintains a network of financial professionals and distribution channels to reach a diverse customer base. Lincoln National emphasizes risk management and regulatory compliance in its operations, aiming to balance growth with prudent financial stewardship.

Lincoln National Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market moves, as Lincoln National trades at $36.62. During the day, its price fluctuated between $36.02 and $37.49, with a daily change percentage of +1.1615%.

FAQ: Lincoln National (LNC)

What is the current price of LNC stock?

Lincoln National's stock is currently priced at $36.62.

Does LNC pay dividends?

Lincoln National pays dividends to its investors.

Does LNC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lincoln National does not have an official office in the UAE and operates through local partners and distributors.

What is LNC best known for?

Lincoln National is most famous for its life insurance and retirement solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with LNC?

Commonly shown alongside LNC: Beazley, Zepp Health, iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

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Related News
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15 hours ago
Lincoln National prices USD 500 million of 6.8% fixed-to-fixed reset subordinated notes due 2056
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User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
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