Trade Beazley PLC - BEZ CFD

What is Beazley (BEZ)?

Beazley plc is a specialist insurance company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Established in 1986, it operates primarily in the Lloyd's insurance market, offering a range of insurance products including property, casualty, marine, and professional indemnity coverage. The company focuses on underwriting specialty risks and serves clients globally through a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Beazley is known for its expertise in niche insurance sectors such as cyber liability, healthcare, and political risk. It employs a diversified underwriting approach, combining risk management with tailored insurance solutions. The company is structured to adapt to changing market conditions and regulatory environments, maintaining a focus on disciplined underwriting and capital management. Beazley is also involved in reinsurance activities and places emphasis on innovation in insurance products and claims handling. Its governance framework supports sustainable business practices and risk oversight, contributing to its position within the specialty insurance industry.

Beazley Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Beazley stands at £12.755. It has fluctuated between £12.69 and £12.7 throughout the trading session, posting a daily change of +0.0394%.

FAQ: Beazley (BEZ)

What is the current price of BEZ stock?

Beazley's share price is currently £12.755.

Does BEZ pay dividends?

Beazley pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BEZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Beazley has a registered presence in the UAE through its Dubai Internet City office.

What is BEZ best known for?

Beazley is most famous for specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with BEZ?

Commonly shown alongside BEZ: AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., Tri Pointe Homes Inc