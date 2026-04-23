Trade Zepp Health - ZEPP CFD

What is Zepp Health (ZEPP)?

Zepp Health is a technology company specializing in the development of wearable devices and health management solutions. It designs and manufactures smart health products such as fitness trackers, smartwatches, and health monitoring sensors. The company integrates advanced technologies including biometric sensors, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to provide users with data-driven insights into their health and fitness. Zepp Health operates within the consumer electronics and digital health sectors, focusing on personal health management and wellness. Its products support activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and other health-related functions, catering to a global market of health-conscious consumers. The company’s ecosystem often includes mobile applications that enable users to analyze health data and set wellness goals. Zepp Health’s approach reflects the growing intersection of technology and healthcare aimed at promoting proactive health management.

Zepp Health Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, as Zepp Health is quoted at $16.6869. It has moved within highs and lows of $16.7431 and $15.6931 today, reflecting a daily change of -1.2382%.

FAQ: Zepp Health (ZEPP)

What is the current price of ZEPP stock?

The current price stands at $16.6869.

Does ZEPP pay dividends?

Zepp Health pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ZEPP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Zepp Health has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ZEPP best known for?

Zepp Health is most famous for its wearable health and fitness devices.

What assets are typically shown together with ZEPP?

Commonly shown alongside ZEPP: iShares MSCI EM EX-China UCITS ETF, Xtrackers Russell 2000 UCITS ETF, iShares MSCI Europe Screened UCITS ETF