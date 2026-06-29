Trade Lennar - LEN

What is Lennar (LEN)?

Lennar Corporation is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, engaged in the construction and sale of residential properties. The company develops a variety of housing types, including single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums, across multiple geographic markets. Lennar's operations encompass land acquisition, development, construction, and mortgage financing services. The company targets a broad customer base, including first-time homebuyers and move-up buyers. Lennar integrates design, technology, and sustainability features into its homebuilding practices to meet market demands and regulatory requirements. It also offers financial services such as title insurance and closing services to facilitate the home buying process. Lennar's business strategy includes diversification of product offerings and geographic expansion.

Lennar Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market action as Lennar trades at $91.14. The day’s price range extends from $92.62 to $94.84, accompanied by a daily change of -0.267%.

FAQ: Lennar (LEN)

What is the current price of LEN stock?

Lennar's current stock price is $91.14.

Does LEN pay dividends?

Lennar pays dividends to its investors.

Does LEN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lennar does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is LEN best known for?

Lennar is most famous for its homebuilding and real estate development.

What assets are typically shown together with LEN?

Commonly shown alongside LEN: Pentair, Trivago NV, TDK Corporation