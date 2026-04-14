Trade TDK Corporation - 6762 CFD

What is TDK Corporation (6762)?

TDK Corporation is a Japanese multinational electronics company primarily engaged in the manufacture of electronic materials, components, and recording devices. Founded in the early 20th century, TDK initially specialized in magnetic materials and has since expanded its product range to include capacitors, inductors, sensors, and power supplies. The company serves various industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment. TDK is also involved in the development of advanced materials for emerging technologies such as energy storage and electronic components for mobile devices. With a global manufacturing and sales network, TDK supports innovation in electronics through research and development activities.

TDK Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity for TDK Corporation, trading now at ¥2272.2. Its price has fluctuated within a range of ¥2259.2 to ¥2303, with a daily change percentage of +0.0927%.

FAQ: TDK Corporation (6762)

What is the current price of 6762 stock?

TDK Corporation's current price is ¥2272.2.

Does 6762 pay dividends?

TDK Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6762 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TDK Corporation has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6762 best known for?

TDK Corporation is most famous for its electronic components and magnetic materials.

What assets are typically shown together with 6762?

Commonly shown alongside 6762: Aterian Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Five9 Inc