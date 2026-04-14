Trade Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - 4005 CFD

What is Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (4005)?

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited is a Japanese chemical company engaged in the production and sale of a wide range of chemical products. Established as part of the Sumitomo Group, the company operates across various segments including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, and pharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing innovative chemical solutions to meet diverse industrial and consumer needs. The company maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities and research centers in multiple countries, supporting its commitment to technological advancement and sustainable development. Its product portfolio includes basic chemicals, fine chemicals, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals, serving industries such as agriculture, healthcare, electronics, and automotive. Sumitomo Chemical emphasizes environmental responsibility and safety in its operations, aligning with regulatory standards and corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company plays a significant role in the global chemical industry through continuous research and development efforts aimed at addressing environmental challenges and enhancing product performance.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, with Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited sitting at ¥522.6. Price movement today has covered the range between ¥518.1 and ¥529.9, registering a daily percentage change of -0.4398%.

FAQ: Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (4005)

What is the current price of 4005 stock?

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited's current price is ¥522.6.

Does 4005 pay dividends?

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited distributes dividends, with the typical via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4005 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited has an official regional office located in DIFC, Dubai.

What is 4005 best known for?

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited is most famous for its chemical products and advanced materials.

What assets are typically shown together with 4005?

Commonly shown alongside 4005: EQT, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF