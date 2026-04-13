Trade EQT - EQT CFD

What is EQT (EQT)?

EQT Corporation is an American energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas. It operates extensive natural gas reserves, focusing on unconventional resources such as shale formations. EQT employs advanced drilling and extraction technologies to optimize production efficiency and resource recovery. The company supplies natural gas to various markets, including utilities and industrial customers. It emphasizes environmental stewardship and safety in its operations. EQT's business strategy includes maintaining a strong asset base and pursuing operational excellence in the energy sector. The company plays a significant role in the U.S. natural gas industry, contributing to domestic energy supply and infrastructure.

EQT Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, with EQT priced at $57.42. The intraday range covers $57.17 to $58.81, with a daily percentage move of -2.2344%.

FAQ: EQT (EQT)

What is the current price of EQT stock?

The current trading price is $57.42.

Does EQT pay dividends?

EQT pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EQT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

EQT does not have a direct UAE office and operates via distributors and partners.

What is EQT best known for?

EQT is most famous for its natural gas production and exploration.

What assets are typically shown together with EQT?

Commonly shown alongside EQT: Xometry Inc, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Bodycote