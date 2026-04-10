Trade Ceres Power Holdings PLC - CWR CFD

What is Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)?

Ceres Power Holdings PLC is a UK-based clean energy technology company specializing in fuel cell technology. It develops and licenses solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems that convert fuel into electricity efficiently and with low emissions. The company’s technology is applicable in various sectors including residential power generation, commercial energy systems, and transportation. Ceres Power collaborates with industrial partners to integrate its fuel cell technology into products and infrastructure. Its approach emphasizes scalability, durability, and cost-effectiveness to support the transition to sustainable energy solutions. The company operates within the broader renewable energy and clean technology industries, contributing to efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Irish Continental Group PLC (Euronext Dublin), now priced at £3.0305. Its trading range has been between £2.9965 and £3.2745, with a daily percentage change of -6.1038%.

FAQ: Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

What is the current price of CWR stock?

The latest price is £3.0305.

Does CWR pay dividends?

Ceres Power Holdings PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CWR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ceres Power Holdings PLC does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is CWR best known for?

Ceres Power Holdings PLC is most famous for its fuel cell technology and clean energy solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with CWR?

Commonly shown alongside CWR: Frontline, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp