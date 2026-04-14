Trade Laurentian Bank of Canada - LBca CFD

What is Laurentian Bank (LBca)?

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. It provides a variety of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients. The bank's offerings include retail banking, commercial lending, wealth management, and brokerage services. It operates primarily in the province of Quebec but also has a presence in other parts of Canada. Laurentian Bank focuses on serving small and medium-sized enterprises alongside personal banking customers. The institution is governed by a board of directors and complies with Canadian banking regulations. It engages in initiatives related to corporate responsibility and community involvement. The bank operates in a competitive Canadian financial services market alongside other domestic and international institutions.

Laurentian Bank Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, as Laurentian Bank stands at C$40.26. Its price has ranged between C$40.12 and C$40.16 during the session, with a daily change of -0.0746%.

FAQ: Laurentian Bank (LBca)

What is the current price of LBca stock?

Currently, the price is C$40.26.

Does LBca pay dividends?

Laurentian Bank pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LBca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Laurentian Bank operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is LBca best known for?

Laurentian Bank is most famous for its retail and commercial banking services in Canada.

What assets are typically shown together with LBca?

Commonly shown alongside LBca: ClearPoint Neuro Inc, CME group, Azenta Inc