Trade Kuraray Co., Ltd. - 3405 CFD

What is Kuraray Co., Ltd. (3405)?

Kuraray Co., Ltd. is a Japanese chemical company specializing in the production of synthetic fibers, resins, and chemicals. Established in 1926, the company manufactures a diverse range of products including specialty chemicals, functional polymers, and materials used in various industries such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare. Kuraray is known for its development of innovative materials like synthetic rubber and resins used in adhesives, films, and membranes. The company operates globally, supplying raw materials and finished products to manufacturers and industrial clients. Kuraray invests in research and development to advance material science and create environmentally friendly solutions. Its business segments include chemicals, fibers, and other industrial products. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Kuraray plays a significant role in the chemical industry by providing advanced materials that support multiple manufacturing sectors.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Kuraray Co., Ltd. priced at ¥1691.6. Its intraday fluctuation ranges from ¥1678.9 to ¥1690.1, accompanied by a daily change of +0.537%.

FAQ: Kuraray Co., Ltd. (3405)

What is the current price of 3405 stock?

Kuraray Co., Ltd. recorded a last price of ¥1691.6.

Does 3405 pay dividends?

Kuraray Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 3405 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kuraray Co., Ltd. operates in the UAE through local partners and does not have a direct office.

What is 3405 best known for?

The company is most famous for its specialty chemicals and synthetic fibers.

What assets are typically shown together with 3405?

Commonly shown alongside 3405: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW), KraneShares ICBCUBS S&P China 500 UCITS ETF, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF