Trade Konica Minolta, Inc. - 4902 CFD

What is Konica Minolta, Inc. (4902)?

Konica Minolta, Inc. is a Japanese technology company specializing in imaging products, optical devices, and information technology services. Formed through the merger of Konica and Minolta, the company offers a broad portfolio including multifunctional peripherals, printers, and software solutions for document management. Konica Minolta also develops industrial optical systems and healthcare technologies such as diagnostic imaging equipment. The company emphasizes innovation in digital transformation and sustainability initiatives. Its global operations encompass manufacturing, sales, and service networks, targeting business and professional markets. Konica Minolta continues to evolve its offerings to meet the changing needs of customers in various sectors.

Konica Minolta, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current fluctuations with Konica Minolta, Inc. at ¥576.6. The trading range today has spanned ¥568 to ¥578.1, reflecting a change of +1.7162%.

FAQ: Konica Minolta, Inc. (4902)

What is the current price of 4902 stock?

The current price stands at ¥576.6.

Does 4902 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4902 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Konica Minolta, Inc. has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 4902 best known for?

The company is most famous for its imaging products and office equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 4902?

Commonly shown alongside 4902: Cleveland-Cliffs, Asure, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust