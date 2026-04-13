Trade Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - CLF CFD

What is Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a major producer of iron ore pellets and steel products in the United States. The company operates through mining, steelmaking, and downstream manufacturing segments. Cleveland-Cliffs extracts iron ore from its mining operations and processes it into pellets used in steel production. It also produces flat-rolled steel products serving automotive, infrastructure, and manufacturing industries. The company integrates mining and steel production to optimize supply chain efficiency. Cleveland-Cliffs has invested in modern steelmaking facilities and technologies to enhance production capabilities. Its operations include facilities across North America, supporting a broad customer base. The company focuses on operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and safety in its industrial activities.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market fluctuations, with Cleveland-Cliffs priced at $9.42. The trading range today spans from $8.89 up to $9.33, marking a daily change of +3.5516%.

FAQ: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

What is the current price of CLF stock?

Cleveland-Cliffs is currently priced at $9.42.

Does CLF pay dividends?

Cleveland-Cliffs pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CLF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cleveland-Cliffs operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is CLF best known for?

Cleveland-Cliffs is most famous for its production of iron ore pellets and steel products.

What assets are typically shown together with CLF?

Commonly shown alongside CLF: Chord Energy, Atalaya Mining PLC, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd