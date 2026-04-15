Trade San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - SJT CFD

What is San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)?

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is a United States-based trust that holds royalty interests primarily in oil and natural gas properties located in the San Juan Basin, New Mexico. The trust receives income from the production and sale of hydrocarbons extracted from these properties, which are managed by third-party operators. Its assets mainly consist of overriding royalty interests, giving it rights to a portion of production revenues without the responsibilities of direct operation. The trust structure allows for the distribution of income generated from the underlying mineral interests to its beneficiaries. The San Juan Basin is known for its natural gas reserves, and the trust's revenues are influenced by production levels and commodity prices. The trust operates under the regulatory framework governing mineral rights and energy production in the United States. It is structured to provide a steady income stream derived from energy resources, reflecting the performance of the underlying assets rather than active business operations.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions, with San Juan Basin Royalty Trust trading at $4.68. It has fluctuated between $4.48 and $4.63, with a daily percentage change of -0.2193%.

FAQ: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

What is the current price of SJT stock?

The current price is $4.68.

Does SJT pay dividends?

Dividends are paid to investors.

Does SJT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The trust does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through U.S.-based entities.

What is SJT best known for?

The trust is most famous for its royalty interests in San Juan Basin oil and gas properties.

What assets are typically shown together with SJT?

Commonly shown alongside SJT: Beacon Lighting Group Limited, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, iShares U.S. Technology ETF