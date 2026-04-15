Trade Beacon Lighting Group Limited - BLXau CFD

What is Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLXau)?

Beacon Lighting Group Limited is an Australian retailer specializing in lighting products and electrical accessories. The company offers a diverse range of lighting solutions including indoor, outdoor, and commercial lighting fixtures. It operates a network of retail stores and an online platform to serve residential and commercial customers. Beacon Lighting Group focuses on product variety, design, and energy efficiency to meet market demands. The company sources products from multiple suppliers and emphasizes compliance with safety and quality standards. Its retail strategy includes customer service and expert advice to support lighting selection and installation. Beacon Lighting Group plays a role in the Australian lighting market by providing specialized products and services.

Beacon Lighting Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Beacon Lighting Group Limited trades at A$1.7268. The stock has experienced a range between A$1.6883 and A$1.7232, with a daily change of +0.8825%.

FAQ: Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLXau)

What is the current price of BLXau stock?

Beacon Lighting Group Limited's current share price is A$1.7268.

Does BLXau pay dividends?

Beacon Lighting Group Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BLXau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates in the UAE through partnerships without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is BLXau best known for?

The company is most famous for its lighting products and solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with BLXau?

Commonly shown alongside BLXau: Roche Holding AG (Participation), eBay, Marshalls