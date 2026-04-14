Trade Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - 2503 CFD

What is Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (2503)?

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japanese multinational company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of beverages, including beer, soft drinks, and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic products. The company operates through various subsidiaries and business segments covering beverages, pharmaceuticals, and food products. Kirin Holdings emphasizes research and development to innovate its product offerings and expand its market reach. It maintains a global presence with operations in multiple countries. The company also focuses on sustainability and responsible business practices within its diverse portfolio.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations as Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is quoted at ¥2594.8. The price has ranged from ¥2590.3 to ¥2622.17, showing a daily change of -0.6619%.

FAQ: Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (2503)

What is the current price of 2503 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2594.8.

Does 2503 pay dividends?

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 2503 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners and distributors.

What is 2503 best known for?

The company is most famous for its beverage products including beer and soft drinks.

What assets are typically shown together with 2503?

Commonly shown alongside 2503: Amundi, Aeon Co., Ltd., iShares Trust - iShares Global Green Bond ETF