Trade Kajima Corporation - 1812 CFD

What is Kajima Corporation (1812)?

Kajima Corporation is a major Japanese construction company with a history spanning over a century. It operates in various sectors including civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development. The company is known for its involvement in large-scale infrastructure projects such as bridges, tunnels, and high-rise buildings. Kajima emphasizes research and development to incorporate advanced technologies and sustainable practices in its projects. Its operations extend beyond Japan, engaging in international construction and engineering activities. The company also provides services related to facility management and urban development. Kajima Corporation is recognized for its contributions to the construction industry through innovation and quality management.

Kajima Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Kajima Corporation trading at ¥6171.5. Throughout the day, the price ranged from ¥6128.5 to ¥6231.5, with a change of -0.5902%.

FAQ: Kajima Corporation (1812)

What is the current price of 1812 stock?

The latest trading price of Kajima Corporation is ¥6171.5.

Does 1812 pay dividends?

Kajima Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 1812 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kajima Corporation operates in the UAE through a registered subsidiary in Dubai Internet City.

What is 1812 best known for?

Kajima Corporation is most famous for its large-scale construction projects and civil engineering expertise.

What assets are typically shown together with 1812?

Commonly shown alongside 1812: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Austevoll, Metallium Limited