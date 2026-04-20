Trade Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - HII CFD

What is Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)?

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc is an American shipbuilding company primarily engaged in the design, construction, and maintenance of naval vessels for the United States Navy and Coast Guard. It is recognized as one of the largest military shipbuilders in the United States. The company operates through two main divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding and Newport News Shipbuilding, both of which are responsible for constructing a variety of surface combatants, amphibious ships, and aircraft carriers. Huntington Ingalls Industries also provides a range of professional and technical services, including fleet support and modernization, nuclear and non-nuclear ship repair, and engineering solutions. The company plays a significant role in national defense by supporting the lifecycle of naval assets. Its operations extend to various shipyards and facilities across the country, employing a skilled workforce specializing in maritime engineering and ship construction. Huntington Ingalls Industries contributes to the broader defense industrial base through its focus on innovation and adherence to stringent quality standards.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading trends as Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc stands at $391.78. The stock has ranged between $390.61 and $395.81 today, with a daily change of -0.7964%.

FAQ: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

What is the current price of HII stock?

The current price is $391.78.

Does HII pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Does HII have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through regional partners.

What is HII best known for?

The company is most famous for its role as a major shipbuilder for the U.S. Navy.

What assets are typically shown together with HII?

Commonly shown alongside HII: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Expedia, HP