Trade HP - HPQ CFD

What is HP (HPQ)?

HP Inc. is an American multinational information technology company that develops personal computers, printers, and related supplies, as well as 3D printing solutions. Established through the split of Hewlett-Packard Company, HP focuses on consumer and business hardware products and services. Its product portfolio includes laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors, and accessories, alongside printing devices such as inkjet and laser printers. The company also offers software and services related to printing and personal computing. HP operates globally, serving individual consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises. It is recognized for its contributions to innovation in printing technology and personal computing hardware. The company emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility in its operations and product development. HP's organizational structure supports various market segments, including commercial and consumer markets, with a focus on delivering technology solutions that meet diverse customer needs. It maintains a significant presence in both hardware manufacturing and associated services within the technology industry.

HP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day's market movement with HP currently at $19.72. Prices have fluctuated between $19.62 and $20.52, resulting in a daily change percentage of -2.188%.

FAQ: HP (HPQ)

What is the current price of HPQ stock?

HP's current price is $19.72.

Does HPQ pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HPQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

HP has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is HPQ best known for?

HP is most famous for its personal computers and printers.

What assets are typically shown together with HPQ?

Commonly shown alongside HPQ: Appen Limited, L'Oreal, Invesco Financials S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF