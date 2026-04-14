Trade Appen Limited - APXau CFD

What is Appen Limited (APXau)?

Appen Limited is a global company specializing in the development of high-quality training data for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. Founded in 1996, the company provides data annotation, collection, and linguistic services to technology firms, enabling improvements in speech recognition, natural language processing, and computer vision systems. Appen operates through a distributed crowd workforce model, leveraging a large pool of contributors worldwide to gather diverse and representative data. Its services support various industries, including automotive, financial services, healthcare, and retail. The company emphasizes scalable and flexible data solutions to meet the evolving needs of AI-driven technologies. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Appen maintains offices in several countries, facilitating global operations. The firm has established partnerships with numerous technology companies, contributing to advancements in AI capabilities. Appen's offerings include audio, image, video, and text data annotation, as well as data collection and evaluation services. The company focuses on ensuring data quality and compliance with ethical standards in AI development.

Appen Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by prevailing intraday trading with Appen Limited at A$1.422. Its trading range today falls between A$1.388 and A$1.443, with a daily change of +5.5845%.

FAQ: Appen Limited (APXau)

What is the current price of APXau stock?

The current trading price is A$1.422.

Does APXau pay dividends?

Appen Limited does not pay dividends.

Does APXau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Appen Limited operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is APXau best known for?

Appen Limited is most famous for its data annotation and machine learning training services.

What assets are typically shown together with APXau?

Commonly shown alongside APXau: Telefonica, E.ON, Wix.com Ltd