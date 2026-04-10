Trade L'Oreal - OR CFD

What is L'Oreal (OR)?

L'Oréal is a multinational corporation specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of beauty and personal care products. Founded in 1909, the company has grown to become one of the largest cosmetics and beauty firms globally. Its product portfolio includes skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances, catering to a diverse consumer base across various market segments. L'Oréal operates through multiple brands that target different demographics and price points, ranging from luxury to mass-market offerings. The company invests significantly in research and innovation, maintaining a focus on scientific advancements in dermatology and cosmetic technology. It maintains a global presence with operations in numerous countries, supported by extensive distribution networks. Sustainability and corporate social responsibility are integral to its business strategy, emphasizing environmental initiatives and ethical sourcing. L'Oréal's organizational structure includes divisions dedicated to professional products, consumer products, and active cosmetics, reflecting its broad market reach and product diversity.

L'Oreal Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with L'Oreal trading at €360.6. Intraday prices have fluctuated between €359.35 and €363.65, reflecting a daily movement of +0.139%.

FAQ: L'Oreal (OR)

What is the current price of OR stock?

L'Oreal's current trading price is €360.6.

Does OR pay dividends?

L'Oreal pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

L'Oreal has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is OR best known for?

L'Oreal is most famous for its wide range of beauty and personal care products.

What assets are typically shown together with OR?

Commonly shown alongside OR: Intapp Inc, Evoke PLC, Lufthansa