Trade Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. - 7912 CFD

What is Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (7912)?

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in printing and related technologies. Established in the early 20th century, it has grown to become one of the largest printing companies globally. The company offers a wide range of services including commercial printing, packaging, information communication, and decorative materials. Its operations extend to producing security papers, labels, and electronic components, reflecting a diversified business model. Dai Nippon Printing also engages in research and development to innovate in areas such as functional materials and digital printing technologies. The company serves various industries including publishing, advertising, and manufacturing, providing tailored solutions to meet specific client needs. With a global presence, it maintains numerous subsidiaries and affiliates to support its international operations. The company emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility in its production processes, aligning with broader industry trends. Its long-standing history and comprehensive service offerings position it as a significant entity within the printing and information sectors.

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trade dynamics; Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. stands at ¥2949.25. It has experienced movement between ¥2948.94 and ¥2988.6, reflecting a daily change of +0.3362%.

FAQ: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (7912)

What is the current price of 7912 stock?

The stock's last price is ¥2949.25.

Does 7912 pay dividends?

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7912 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. has no official office in the UAE and operates through local distributors.

What is 7912 best known for?

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. is most famous for its printing and information communication technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with 7912?

Commonly shown alongside 7912: Energizer Holdings, Inc., Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF, Marqeta