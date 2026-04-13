Trade Energizer Holdings, Inc. 7.50% - ENR CFD

What is Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is an American company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of batteries, portable lighting, and automotive care products. The company operates globally, offering a range of consumer products including alkaline batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, and other power solutions. Energizer Holdings has a diverse portfolio of brands that serve both consumer and industrial markets. The company focuses on innovation in battery technology and sustainability initiatives to reduce environmental impact. Its operations include research and development, manufacturing, and marketing activities across multiple regions. Energizer Holdings serves various sectors, including retail, automotive, and industrial customers. The company is recognized for its contributions to portable power solutions and maintains a presence in numerous international markets.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market fluctuations, with Energizer Holdings, Inc. currently at $18.96. It has traded within the range of $17.96 to $18.83, reflecting a daily change of +0.5886%.

FAQ: Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)

What is the current price of ENR stock?

The current trading price is $18.96.

Does ENR pay dividends?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ENR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is ENR best known for?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is most famous for manufacturing batteries and portable lighting products.

What assets are typically shown together with ENR?

Commonly shown alongside ENR: Amundi ShortDAX Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF, Bunzl, Lloyd Focused Equity UCITS ETF