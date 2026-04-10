Trade Amundi ShortDAX Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF - DSDp CFD

What is Amundi ShortDAX Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF (DSDp)?

Amundi ShortDAX Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide twice the inverse daily performance of the DAX index, which tracks 40 major German blue-chip companies. This fund is designed for investors aiming to profit from or hedge against declines in the German equity market on a daily basis. It achieves its investment objective through the use of derivatives and financial instruments that provide leveraged inverse exposure. As a UCITS-compliant ETF, it adheres to European regulatory standards ensuring transparency and risk management. The fund is typically utilized for short-term strategies due to the effects of daily compounding, which can cause divergence from the expected inverse multiple over longer periods. It forms part of Amundi's range of leveraged and inverse ETFs targeting various indices and asset classes.

Amundi ShortDAX Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading levels, as Amundi Floating Rate Euro Corporate ESG UCITS ETF stands at €0.56. The instrument has seen a range from €0.53 to €0.55, marking a daily percentage variation of -1.8182%.

FAQ: Amundi ShortDAX Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF (DSDp)

What is the current price of DSDp stock?

The current price is €0.56.

Does DSDp pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid for this ETF.

Does DSDp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is DSDp best known for?

This ETF is most famous for offering a daily -2x inverse exposure to the German DAX index.

What assets are typically shown together with DSDp?

Commonly shown alongside DSDp: YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF, Deere, Nemetschek