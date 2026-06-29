Trade JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. - JKS

What is JinkoSolar (JKS)?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturer of photovoltaic products, including solar modules, solar cells, and silicon wafers. The company designs, produces, and sells solar energy products for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. JinkoSolar’s operations encompass the entire solar value chain, from raw material processing to module assembly and distribution. It is recognized for its research and development efforts aimed at improving solar cell efficiency and product reliability. The company serves customers worldwide, providing solutions that contribute to renewable energy adoption and sustainability. JinkoSolar’s manufacturing facilities utilize advanced technology and automation to enhance production capacity and quality control. The company’s portfolio includes a range of solar products designed to meet diverse market needs, supporting the global transition to clean energy sources.

JinkoSolar Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day's trading range, with JinkoSolar seen at $15.94. It fluctuated between $16.08 and $16.89 and has a daily change of -4.2503%.

FAQ: JinkoSolar (JKS)

What is the current price of JKS stock?

JinkoSolar's last price is $15.94.

Does JKS pay dividends?

JinkoSolar pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does JKS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

JinkoSolar operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is JKS best known for?

JinkoSolar is most famous for manufacturing solar panels and photovoltaic products.

What assets are typically shown together with JKS?

Commonly shown alongside JKS: iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF, Old National Bancorp/IN, STMicroelectronics - USD