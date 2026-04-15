Trade Stmicroelectronics Adr - USD - STMus CFD

What is STMicroelectronics - USD (STMus)?

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices. Its product portfolio includes microcontrollers, sensors, power management devices, and analog and digital ICs used in various applications such as automotive, industrial, personal electronics, and communications equipment. The company operates manufacturing facilities and research centers worldwide, focusing on innovation in semiconductor technology. It serves a diverse customer base, including original equipment manufacturers and electronic device makers. STMicroelectronics is part of the highly competitive semiconductor industry, which is characterized by rapid technological advancements and significant capital investment. The company emphasizes sustainability and energy-efficient solutions in its product development.

STMicroelectronics - USD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market conditions as STMicroelectronics - USD is priced at $40.64. It has experienced an intraday low of $39.95 and high of $40.78, with a daily change of -0.5879%.

FAQ: STMicroelectronics - USD (STMus)

What is the current price of STMus stock?

STMicroelectronics' last traded price is $40.64.

Does STMus pay dividends?

STMicroelectronics pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does STMus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

STMicroelectronics has an official presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is STMus best known for?

STMicroelectronics is most famous for its semiconductor and integrated circuit products.

What assets are typically shown together with STMus?

Commonly shown alongside STMus: Robertet, Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF