Trade JD Sports Fashion PLC - JD. CFD

What is JD Sports Fashion (JD.)?

JD Sports Fashion is a UK-based retailer specializing in sports fashion and outdoor clothing. The company operates a network of stores and an e-commerce platform, offering branded sportswear, footwear, and accessories. JD Sports serves a diverse customer base including athletes, casual consumers, and fashion-conscious individuals. The company’s product portfolio includes items from major global brands as well as exclusive lines. JD Sports has expanded internationally, establishing a presence in multiple countries across Europe, Asia, and North America. The company focuses on trends in sportswear and streetwear, adapting to evolving consumer tastes. JD Sports operates in a competitive retail environment, balancing physical store operations with digital sales channels. The company emphasizes brand partnerships and marketing to maintain market position.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading patterns, with JD Sports Fashion currently at £0.74755. The price range today spans from £0.74425 to £0.75564, representing a daily change of +1.519%.

FAQ: JD Sports Fashion (JD.)

What is the current price of JD. stock?

The current price is £0.74755.

Does JD. pay dividends?

JD Sports Fashion pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does JD. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

JD Sports Fashion does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is JD. best known for?

The company is most famous for its sports fashion retail stores.

What assets are typically shown together with JD.?

Commonly shown alongside JD.: United Microelectronics Corp - ADR, PKP Cargo SA, Kogan.com Ltd