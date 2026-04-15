Trade Kogan.com Ltd - KGNau CFD

What is Kogan.com Ltd (KGNau)?

Kogan.com Ltd is an Australian-based e-commerce company that operates a digital marketplace offering a wide range of consumer products. Established in the late 2000s, the company has developed a business model centered on online retail, providing electronics, appliances, home goods, and other categories directly to consumers. It leverages a combination of proprietary brands and third-party products to serve a diverse customer base primarily within Australia and New Zealand. The company integrates technology and logistics to manage its supply chain and distribution networks efficiently. Over time, it has expanded its services to include financial products and insurance offerings, diversifying its revenue streams. Kogan.com Ltd is recognized for its focus on competitive pricing and a broad product assortment, positioning itself as a significant player in the regional e-commerce sector. The company operates through an online platform that facilitates direct sales and aims to maintain a user-friendly shopping experience.

Kogan.com Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Kogan.com Ltd’s current price movement, with the live value at A$4.004. The intraday range spans from A$3.986 to A$4.0958, accompanied by a daily change of -0.2496%.

FAQ: Kogan.com Ltd (KGNau)

What is the current price of KGNau stock?

The stock price is currently A$4.004.

Does KGNau pay dividends?

Kogan.com Ltd pays dividends to shareholders.

Does KGNau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kogan.com Ltd operates in the UAE through distributors and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is KGNau best known for?

Kogan.com Ltd is most famous for its online retail platform offering a wide range of consumer products.

What assets are typically shown together with KGNau?

Commonly shown alongside KGNau: iShares MSCI EMU Large Cap UCITS ETF, Nine Entertainment Co., Kyndryl Holdings Inc.