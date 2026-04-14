Trade Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. - KD CFD

What is Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is an information technology infrastructure services provider. The company specializes in designing, building, managing, and modernizing IT infrastructure for enterprise clients. Its services include cloud migration, network services, data center management, and cybersecurity solutions. Kyndryl supports organizations in optimizing their IT environments to enhance operational efficiency and innovation. The company operates globally, serving various industries with tailored infrastructure solutions. It is positioned within the IT services sector, focusing on large-scale enterprise technology management.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s trading activity, with a current price of $13.16. It has moved within a range of $13.02 to $13.31, reflecting a daily change percentage of +0.9252%.

FAQ: Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

What is the current price of KD stock?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.'s current price is $13.16.

Does KD pay dividends?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does KD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is KD best known for?

The company is most famous for its IT infrastructure services.

What assets are typically shown together with KD?

Commonly shown alongside KD: Affiliated Managers, STERIS ORD, Budimex SA