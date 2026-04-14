Trade Japan Tobacco Inc. - 2914 CFD

What is Japan Tobacco Inc. (2914)?

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Established in the mid-20th century, the company has grown to become one of the largest tobacco firms globally. Its product portfolio includes cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco-related items, catering to a diverse consumer base across multiple countries. In addition to tobacco, the company has diversified its business interests to include pharmaceuticals and processed foods. Japan Tobacco operates through various subsidiaries and maintains a significant presence in international markets. The company is also involved in research and development activities aimed at creating reduced-risk products. Its operations encompass manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, supported by a global supply chain. Japan Tobacco is subject to extensive regulatory frameworks governing tobacco products, which influence its business strategies and product offerings. The company emphasizes compliance with legal standards and corporate social responsibility in its operational practices.

Japan Tobacco Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions with Japan Tobacco Inc. priced at ¥5922.82. The intraday price has ranged from ¥5908.18 to ¥5955.03 with a daily change percentage of -0.6028%.

FAQ: Japan Tobacco Inc. (2914)

What is the current price of 2914 stock?

The last trading price is ¥5922.82.

Does 2914 pay dividends?

Japan Tobacco Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 2914 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Japan Tobacco Inc. has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is 2914 best known for?

Japan Tobacco Inc. is most famous for manufacturing tobacco products.

What assets are typically shown together with 2914?

Commonly shown alongside 2914: Regis Resources, Immunocore Holdings plc, Meituan Dianping