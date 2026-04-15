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Trade Regis Resources - RRLau CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 05:45:35
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0254
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022158 %
(-A$4.43)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

-0.02216%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.00024 %
(A$0.05)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

0.00024%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity10
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeAustralia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close7.2926
Open7.3426
1-Year Change60.83%
Day's Range7.3426 - 7.6323

Trade Regis Resources - RRLau CFD

What is Regis Resources (RRLau)?

Regis Resources is an Australian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold resources. The company operates several gold mines primarily located in Western Australia. Its activities encompass the entire mining lifecycle, including exploration, extraction, processing, and rehabilitation. Regis Resources focuses on sustainable mining practices and aims to optimize resource recovery while managing environmental and social impacts. The company contributes to the local economy through employment and community engagement initiatives. It has established infrastructure to support its mining operations and pursues exploration opportunities to extend the life of its existing assets and discover new deposits.

Regis Resources Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading, with Regis Resources priced at A$7.6277. The intraday range has varied from A$7.3226 to A$7.6523, reflecting a daily move of +3.9617%.

FAQ: Regis Resources (RRLau)

What is the current price of RRLau stock?

The current trading price is A$7.6277.

Does RRLau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RRLau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Regis Resources does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is RRLau best known for?

The company is most famous for gold mining and exploration activities.

What assets are typically shown together with RRLau?

Commonly shown alongside RRLau: Clas Ohlson, Ardmore Shipping Corp, Aegon

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