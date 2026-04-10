Trade Ardmore Shipping Corp - ASC CFD

What is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)?

Ardmore Shipping Corp is a shipping company specializing in the transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The company owns and operates a fleet of medium-range product tankers that serve global markets. Ardmore Shipping provides seaborne transportation services to oil majors, refiners, and trading companies. Its operations include the carriage of refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other chemical products. The company focuses on maintaining a modern fleet with an emphasis on safety, environmental compliance, and operational efficiency. Ardmore Shipping operates under international maritime regulations and engages in chartering activities to optimize vessel utilization. It has established a reputation for reliability and service quality within the product tanker sector.

Ardmore Shipping Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity today, as HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc trades at $15.51. This includes an intraday price range from $14.97 to $15.43 and a daily percentage change of +0.1299%.

FAQ: Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)

What is the current price of ASC stock?

The last traded price is $15.51.

Does ASC pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid.

Does ASC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ardmore Shipping Corp does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is ASC best known for?

Ardmore Shipping Corp is most famous for its fleet of product tankers serving global markets.

What assets are typically shown together with ASC?

Commonly shown alongside ASC: JPMorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income plc, Crescent Capital BDC, Inc., Lotus Technology inc